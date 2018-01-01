Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Rob Edelman: Three Performances

By Rob Edelman 22 minutes ago

Denzel Washington is one of the contemporary cinema’s great actors. Yet not all the films in which he appears are great films. One example is ROMAN J. ISRAEL, ESQ., which recently arrived in movie theaters. Washington plays the title character, a lawyer who is a product of the political activism of the 1970’s. He now is well into middle age, and has devoted his career to shunning the big bucks while embracing his activism. But 2017 is on so many levels a lifetime away from 1977 and, on so many levels, Roman J. Israel, Esq.’s dedication is not at all appreciated by those in his midst.

Despite its good intentions, this film is little more than a workmanlike character study. But what makes it compelling is Denzel Washington’s mere presence. He appears in most every scene, and it is a special joy to observe him creating and sustaining this character.

These days biopics are increasingly popular, and Winston Churchill in particular has been appearing with regularity on the big and small screens. Earlier in 2017, Brian Cox played him in CHURCHILL, an otherwise uneven drama. John Lithgow earned an Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Emmy Award for impersonating Churchill in THE CROWN. And now Gary Oldman plays Churchill in DARKEST HOUR.

I recently noted how, once upon a time, Oldman starred as Sid Vicious in SID AND NANCY. That was over three decades ago and, now, Oldman has gone from playing the bassist for The Sex Pistols to Winston Churchill in DARKEST HOUR. Is this one of the year’s top films? The answer here is no. Dramatically-speaking, DARKEST HOUR is a by-the-numbers biopic, but it is well-worth seeing for Oldman’s exceptional performance. It is one that just might earn him the Best Actor Academy Award.

And now, on to Michael Stuhlbarg, who is one of our top character actors. Stuhlbarg wraps himself around his screen roles, and he is equally adept at playing victims-- for example, the central character in the Coen brothers’ A SERIOUS MAN-- and villains-- for example, Arnold Rothstein in HBO’s BOARDWALK EMPIRE. Stuhlbarg lends his presence to THE SHAPE OF WATER, which is not his sole current film. He also appears in CALL ME BY YOUR NAME, the tale of a young man who becomes involved sexually with his professor-father’s research assistant.

Stuhlbarg plays the professor-father and, at one point in a monologue, this character exposes his deepest feelings about who he is and the decisions he has made in his life. Beyond its content, what makes this sequence genuinely memorable is Stuhlbarg’s superlative acting.

You can go through film history and come up with single moments that define a specific character and the actor who plays him. Off the top of my head, Walter Huston’s impromptu dance which searching for gold in THE TREASURE OF THE SIERRA MADRE comes to mind. So is Dustin Hoffman’s “I’m walkin’ here” outburst while crossing a mid-Manhattan street in MIDNIGHT COWBOY. And how about Jack Nicholson’s “chicken salad sandwich” scene in FIVE EASY PIECES or Robert De Niro’s “you talkin’ to me” outburst in TAXI DRIVER. There are so many others-- and you can add to the list Michael Stuhlbarg’s monologue in CALL ME BY YOUR NAME.

Rob Edelman has authored or edited several dozen books on film, television, and baseball. He has taught film history courses at several universities and his writing has appeared in many newspapers, magazines, and journals. His frequent collaborator is his wife, fellow WAMC film commentator Audrey Kupferberg.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.

Not every very best 2017 film is an instant Academy Award contender that debuted at the September film festivals. One is the deservedly heralded DUNKIRK, which premiered theatrically in July and has just arrived on home entertainment. Given its overall quality, it was not surprising that, even though it had already played theatrically, DUNKIRK was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival as an extra-special event. This screening was held to commemorate the fiftieth anniversary of IMAX, with Christopher Nolan, its director-writer-co-producer, in attendance and in a post-screening conversation.

For a year that began with endless new film releases that were outright clunkers, quite a few first-rate titles did end up arriving in movie houses prior to the fall movie season and the countless Academy Award contenders that debut annually at the Toronto, Venice, and Telluride film festivals. Indeed, the worthy 2017 films may be divided into two categories: those that came out before early September; and those that came out since early September.

HAPPY END, Michael Haneke’s latest work, which is just coming to theaters, is a film about ideas. It is a portrait of life in our contemporary culture, one that is awash in high-tech gadgetry. In this regard, HAPPY END deals with issues that are close to the heart of its writer-director, who is in his mid-seventies. In other words, Michael Haneke has been around long enough to have very strong opinions, very distinct and well-formed world views. 

A new Alexander Payne film is, for me, always something to anticipate. These days, few filmmakers combine artistry and concepts in ways that are special. Alexander Payne is one of them, and his latest work is titled DOWNSIZING. It momentarily will arrive in theaters and, despite its few faults, it is well-worth seeing and pondering.

For the first six or seven decades of the 20th Century, in Hollywood films, it often was the woman who was the dependent one, the character most likely to lay a head upon the shoulder of the male lead. The strength and goodness of so many traditional movie heroines have been measured by their sweetness, innate goodness, loyalty to romantic interests or husbands and children, and outstandingly good looks.