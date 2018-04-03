Rocker Eddie Money's New Reality Show

Multi-platinum rock superstar Eddie Money takes viewers home every Sunday night in AXS TV’s all-new original reality series “Real Money.” The program captures the daily lives of the Money family—which includes Eddie; Laurie, his wife of over 30 years; their five kids, Zach, Joe, Jesse, Dez, and Julian; and eight pets as they live, laugh, bicker, and rock.
Eddie Money’s Top 40 hits include: “Take Me Home Tonight,” “Shakin’,” “Think I’m In Love,” “I Wanna Go Back,” and many more. His new show, "Real Money," premieres this Sunday, April 8th at 9:30 PM.