Rockland County Bans Tobacco Sales In Pharmacies

Rockland County is the first in the state to ban tobacco sales in pharmacies.

County Executive Edwin Day signed the measure into law on Friday at Tappan Zee High School. Students there had lobbied for the legislation years ago.

The county executive praised the students for exercising their rights in a democracy to approach elected officials and ask them to consider legislation. “You have learned your lessons about government and the ability of one person or one group to make a difference,” he said.

“Tobacco is very addictive,” the former smoker who gave it up more than 20 years ago, told the students. “It’s not easy to quit. That’s why the best strategy is not to start in the first place.”