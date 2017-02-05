Rockland County Bans Tobacco Sales In Pharmacies

By 5 hours ago

Credit wikimedia

Rockland County is the first in the state to ban tobacco sales in pharmacies.

County Executive Edwin Day signed the measure into law on Friday at Tappan Zee High School. Students there had lobbied for the legislation years ago.

The county executive praised the students for exercising their rights in a democracy to approach elected officials and ask them to consider legislation. “You have learned your lessons about government and the ability of one person or one group to make a difference,” he said.

“Tobacco is very addictive,” the former smoker who gave it up more than 20 years ago, told the students. “It’s not easy to quit. That’s why the best strategy is not to start in the first place.”

Tags: 
tobacco
Rockland County

Related Content

UAlbany Study: Local Regulation Helps Reduce Tobacco Availability

By Jul 14, 2016
Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain

A new University at Albany-led study finds that while local regulation helps reduce tobacco availability, there is increased concern about the rise of electronic cigarettes.

NY Advocates Mark World No-Tobacco Day 2016

By May 31, 2016
book
WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

The fight against tobacco use is global:  approximately 1 person dies from a disease caused by tobacco use every six seconds around the world.   New York joins a worldwide effort to discourage tobacco use.

Mass. Senate Considers Under-21 Ban On Tobacco Sales

By Apr 29, 2016
This is a "No Smoking" sign
wikipedia.org

The Massachusetts Senate has voted overwhelmingly to raise the minimum age for purchasing cigarettes and other tobacco products from 18 to 21 across the state.

Rockland Receives Grant To Encourage Breastfeeding, Will Open Baby Cafes

By Allison Dunne Feb 1, 2017

Rockland County is one of six New York recipients of a state grant to encourage breastfeeding. The grant will help the county house the Hudson Valley’s first Baby Café, which is slated to be up and running by the end of the year.