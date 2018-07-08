Rockland Man Charged With Green Card Scam In Westchester

A Rockland County man has been charged with impersonating a federal agent and offering green cards to undocumented immigrants in Westchester County.

Westchester County Police detectives arrested 48-year-old Marko Nikac at his home in Congers Thursday in connection with the alleged scam. Officials say he promised Green Cards at a cost of $3,000 each to undocumented immigrants residing in Mount Kisco. The arrest followed a two-month investigation. Nikac was arraigned on felony charges of criminal impersonation and grand larceny, and one count of misdemeanor scheme to defraud. He was released on about $2,000 bail.