Rockwell Kent At The Hyde Collection

  • Rockwell Kent, December Eighth, 1941, oil on canvas, 43 1/2 x 71 1/2 in. Courtesy of Plattsburgh State Art Museum (PSAM 78.1.17). By permission of Plattsburgh State Art Museum, State University of New York, Bequest of Sally Kent Gorton
Rockwell Kent was a writer, illustrator, printmaker, painter, ceramicist, adventurer, and more who traveled to remote destinations around the world. He settled down in the Adirondacks and was a controversial figure, accused of being a socialist during the McCarthy era, but managed a successful art career in metropolitan areas despite living in the North Country.

The Hyde Collection in Glens Falls, New York currently has two Kent exhibitions on view: "The Prints of Rockwell Kent: Selections from the Ralf C. Nemec Collection" which features fifty-four images from the largest collection of Kent prints in the world. It also includes a selection of rare ceramics by Kent. The second exhibit is: "A Life and Art of His Own: The Paintings of Rockwell Kent from North Country Collections," a collection of paintings organized by Adirondack Experience director emerita Caroline Welsh, drawn from the SUNY Plattsburgh Art Museum and private collections.

The exhibits are on view through July 22nd. The Hyde’s Director of Curatorial Affairs and Programming Jonathan Canning joins us.

