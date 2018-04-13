Rogovoy Report 4/13/18

The cultural highlights in our region this weekend include the grand opening of a new performance space in Chatham, N.Y., literary readings, jazz, chamber music, roots music, and a whole lot more.

Caleb Teicher & Company will give the inaugural performance in the new state-of-the-art black box theater at PS21: Performance Spaces for the 21st Century in Chatham, N.Y., on Saturday at 8pm, with a celebration and dance performance, and again on Sunday at 2pm. The performances feature Caleb Teicher and Nic Gareiss, two of America’s most elegant interpreters of traditional American dance forms, including tap, clogging, flatfooting, Irish step, and contemporary hybrids.

Author Roberta Silman will discuss her latest novel, “Secrets and Shadows,” with Matthew Tannenbaum, proprietor of The Bookstore, at The Mount in Lenox, Mass., on Sunday at 2pm. Silman is the author of five traditionally published works of fiction. Her short stories have appeared in magazines including the New Yorker, the Atlantic, Hadassah, Redbook, Virginia Quarterly Review, and American Scholar. She is a recipient of both Guggenheim and NEA Fellowships and has received numerous writing awards.

The Stan Kenton Legacy Orchestra brings music from the legendary, innovative bandleader’s songbook to the auditorium at Monument Mountain Regional High School in Great Barrington, Mass., on Sunday at 7pm. The band, directed by Mike Vax, who was lead trumpeter with Kenton in his later years, showcases Kenton’s influential, progressive big-band style and arrangements.

Works by Brahms, Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel, Robert and Clara Schumann, and Schubert will be showcased in a concert of 19th-century German songs for voices and piano four-hands at Van Buren Hall in Kinderhook, N.Y., on Saturday at 4pm, as part of the Concerts in the Village series.

Rachel Lyon, Monika Woods, and Bud Smith, will read from their works at Spotty Dog Books & Ale in Hudson, N.Y., on Saturday at 7pm, as part of Volume, the free monthly reading and music series every second Saturday of the month. Lyon is best known for her novel, “Self Portrait with Boy.” The readings will be followed by book-signing and a DJ set by Taylor Larsen.

Hawktail, a new acoustic-music group featuring the members of Haas Kowert Tice plus mandolinist Dominick Leslie, brings its ecstatic brand of rootsy, dynamic acoustic chamber music to Club Helsinki Hudson next Wednesday, Apr 18, at 8pm. Between the four of them, the members of Hawktail have played with Punch Brothers, David Rawlings, Crooked Still, and the Prairie Home Companion House Band.

And also next Wednesday, Midori, one of the world’s leading solo violinists, will present a recital at the Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Mass., at 7:30pm, to benefit the Berkshire Music School in Pittsfield. Turkish-American pianist Őzgür Aydin will accompany Midori in a program of works by Mozart, Franck, Schubert, and Respighi. Midori debuted with the New York Philharmonic at age 11 in 1982, under the baton of Zubin Mehta. In 1986 at Tanglewood, in a performance of Leonard Bernstein’s Serenade under the baton of the composer, she famously broke two E strings, first on her own instrument and then on the concertmaster’s Stradivarius after she borrowed it. She finished the performance with associate concertmaster’s Guadagnini and received a standing ovation. The next day, the New York Times’s front page carried the headline, “Girl, 14, Conquers Tanglewood with 3 Violins.”