Rogovoy Report 7/7/17

The weekend highlights in our region include a pop star singing Dylan; music by Mahler, Paganini, and Schubert; two renowned comedians; three authors reading; folk, funk, jazz, and a whole lot more.

Pop singer-songwriter Joan Osborne will perform a concert of works by Bob Dylan at MASS MoCA in North Adams, Mass., tonight at 8pm. The concert is in advance of Osborne’s upcoming ninth studio album, “Songs of Bob Dylan,” set for release on September 1. Joan Osborne made a name for herself in 1995 with the success of her multi-platinum album Relish, which featured the hit single “(What If God Was) One of Us.”

Jessica Lang Dance and Faye Driscoll and her ensemble are in residence at Jacob’s Pillow in Becket, Mass., now through Sunday. Lang’s program includes “Glow,” a Pillow-commissioned world premiere; Driscoll’s is the first installment of a trilogy performed in the round with an intimate number of audience members.

A new exhibition called “Learning from the Masters: The Famous Artists School,” explores artworks and creative methods featured in that program during the 1940s and ‘50s, at Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge beginning today and remaining on view through October 29. There will be a special opening event on Thursday, July 20, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm.

Edson Scheid will perform the complete cycle of 24 Caprices for Solo Violin by Paganini at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, N.Y., tonight at 8pm, and again at Saint James Place in Great Barrington, Mass., on Saturday at 6pm, as part of the Aston Magna Music Festival. Some of these works are considered the most difficult pieces for violin ever written.

Israeli pianist Shai Wosner will play three of Schubert’s late piano sonatas at the Darrow School in New Lebanon, N.Y., on Saturday at 8pm, as part of Tannery Pond Concerts. According to Wosner, these sonatas are the key to the composer’s inner life, and presumably he will unlock it for you at Tannery Pond.

Charles Neville and the New England Neville Brothers, featuring his sons Khalif and Talyn, will bring the sounds of New Orleans to the Guthrie Center in Great Barrington tonight at 8pm. On Saturday night, Grammy Award-winning folk artist Tom Chapin performs at the Guthrie Center at 8pm.

Filmmaker John Waters and comedian Sandra Bernhard open the summer season in the Spiegeltent at Bard Summerscape tonight and Saturday night respectively, with two shows each night at 6pm and 8:30pm. Legendary filmmaker and comedian John Waters is best known for his films Cry-Baby, Pink Flamingos, Female Trouble, and Hairspray. Tonight he will perform his one-man show, “This Filthy World,” which takes on taboos with his unique charisma and charm.

Sandra Bernhard, one of my all-time favorite people in comedy, movies, and all-around everything she does, heads east on Route 66 to bring “Sandra Monica Blvd.: Coast to Coast to New York.” Traversing the country, Bernhard takes the audience on a journey to find the soul of America via the back roads and the byways on a gas station map, with a soundtrack one might find on an AM radio station. Bernhard is a brilliant and hilarious commentator on society and politics, so her shows on Saturday should be just the tonic we need for these troubled times.

And finally, authors Alexandria Marzano-Lesnevich, Courtney Maum, and Christopher Bollen will read from their works at Spotty Dog Books & Ale in Hudson, N.Y, Saturday at 7pm, as part of Volume, the free monthly reading and music series every second Saturday of the month. The readings will be followed by a book-signing and a DJ set by Amanda Taylor.