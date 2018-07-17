Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Rory Block’s Gospel & Blues Fest Weekend At PS21

By 1 hour ago
  • Rory Block
    Rory Block
    Sergio Kurhajec

PS21 in Chatham, New York presents Rory Block’s Gospel & Blues Fest Weekend, Friday-Sunday, July 20-22. 

This year the weekend focuses on “Power Women of the Blues.” The three-day festival kicks off this Friday night with an intimate solo concert by living legend Rory Block, followed by powerhouse singer Diunna Greenleaf and her band Blue Mercy on Saturday night, and on Sunday afternoon the Strait Way Ministries Gospel Choir.

