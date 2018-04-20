The Roundtable Panel: Climate Change Discussion

WAMC Northeast Public Radio and The New York State Writers Institute present a special Climate Change Roundtable Panel at Page Hall at UAlbany's Downtown Campus featuring the following experts:
- Judith Enck – Senior Advisor at Institute for Governance and Sustainable Development, former regional administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency under President Barack Obama, and regular Roundtable Panelist
- Jeff Goodell - a contributing editor for Rolling Stone and a frequent contributor to the New York Times Magazine. His latest book is "The Water Will Come"
- Elizabeth Kolbert - Pulitzer Prize-winner for "The Sixth Extinction: An Unnatural History," observer on environmentalism for The New Yorker magazine.
- Terry Tempest Williams - award-winning author of fifteen books, including her latest: "The Hour of Land: A Personal Topography of America's National Parks"