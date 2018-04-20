Related Program: 
The Roundtable

The Roundtable Panel: Climate Change Discussion

By 2 hours ago

WAMC Northeast Public Radio and The New York State Writers Institute present a special Climate Change Roundtable Panel at Page Hall at UAlbany's Downtown Campus featuring the following experts:

  • Judith Enck – Senior Advisor at Institute for Governance and Sustainable Development, former regional administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency under President Barack Obama, and regular Roundtable Panelist
  • Jeff Goodell - a contributing editor for Rolling Stone and a frequent contributor to the New York Times Magazine. His latest book is "The Water Will Come"
  • Elizabeth Kolbert - Pulitzer Prize-winner for "The Sixth Extinction: An Unnatural History," observer on environmentalism for The New Yorker magazine.
  • Terry Tempest Williams - award-winning author of fifteen books, including her latest: "The Hour of Land: A Personal Topography of America's National Parks"

Tags: 
rt panel
Roundtable panel
Climate Change
Environmental Activism
Environment
earth
green
earth day
Judith Enck
jeff goodell
Elizabeth Kolbert
terry tempest williams
solutions
rolling stone
pulitzer prize
national parks

Related Content

"Visionary Women" By Andrea Barnet

By 40 minutes ago
Book Cover - Visionary Women

Andrea Barnet’s new book "Visionary Women" tells the story of four visionaries who profoundly shaped the world we live in today. Together, these women, linked not by friendship or field but by their choice to break with convention, showed what one person speaking truth to power can do.

Jane Jacobs fought for livable cities and strong communities; Rachel Carson warned us about poisoning the environment; Jane Goodall demonstrated the indelible kinship between humans and animals; and Alice Waters urged us to reconsider what and how we eat.

Barnet traces the arc of each woman’s career and explores how their work collectively changed the course of history.

Sandra Steingraber On Rachel Carson And New Library Of America Collection Of Her Writing

By 19 minutes ago
Book Cover - Rachel Carson: Silent Spring & Other Writings on the Environment

Research biologist and cancer survivor Sandra Steingraber was inspired to activism by the classic book "Silent Spring" by Rachel Carson, becoming one of America's leading environmental writers and anti-pollution advocates.

Steingraber has now edited the Library of America edition of Carson’s writings - an unprecedented collection of letters, speeches, and other writings that reveal the extraordinary courage and vision of its author.

The volume presents one of the landmark books of the twentieth century together with rare letters, speeches, and other writings that reveal the personal courage and passionate commitment of its author.

Sandra Steingraber is the Distinguished Scholar in Residence at Ithaca College.

Jeff Goodell To Discuss Rising Seas And Sinking Cities At Both Northshire Locations

By Oct 26, 2017

Jeff Goodell is a contributing editor at Rolling Stone and the author of five books, including How to Cool the Planet: Geoengineering and the Audacious Quest to Fix Earth's Climate, which won the 2011 Grantham Prize Award of Special Merit. Goodell's previous books include Sunnyvale, a memoir about growing up in Silicon Valley, which was a New York Times Notable Book, and Big Coal: The Dirty Secret Behind America's Energy Future.

His new book, is The Water Will Come: Rising Seas, Sinking Cities, and the Remaking of the Civilized World and he will discuss it at Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs, NY tonight and at Northshire Bookstore in Manchester, VT on Friday.

'The Sixth Extinction: An Unnatural History' By Elizabeth Kolbert

By Dec 29, 2014

    New Yorker staff writer and best-selling author Elizabeth Kolbert offers a startling look at the mass extinction currently unfolding before us in her new book –The Sixth Extinction: An Unnatural History.

Over the last half billion years, there have been five major mass extinctions – we’ll learn more about the sixth with Elizabeth Kolbert.

The Book Show #1466 - Terry Tempest Williams

By Aug 23, 2016
Book Cover - The Hour of Land

  A naturalist and advocate for freedom of speech, Terry Tempest Williams explores how environmental issues are social issues and ultimately matters of justice.

Her new book, The Hour of Land: A Personal Topography of America’s National Parks, comes with the centennial of the National Park Service. It is a celebration of our National Parks and an exploration of what they mean to us and what we mean to them.