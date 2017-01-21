Roundtable Panelist Rosemary Armao Checks In From D.C. Women's March

The Women’s March on Washington is a grassroots effort comprised of dozens of independent coordinators at the state level. The effort is helmed by four national co-chairs and a national coordinating committee who are working around the clock to pull it all together.

Sister Marches and other solidarity events are taking place all over the country – and the world -- and we’ll learn about one in The Berkshires today.

A steering committee including Kristen van Ginhoven, co-founder and Artistic Director of WAM Theatre, and community members Jayne Benjulian, Lynn Festa and Mary Lincoln, are organizing a free event this Saturday from 10 am-2 pm at The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, MA.

Jayne Benjulian and Kristen van Ginhoven join us to tell us more.