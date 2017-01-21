Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Roundtable Panelist Rosemary Armao Checks In From D.C. Women's March

By 2 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Women’s marches are happening across the country and around the globe today, one day after the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

One of the largest is in Washington D.C. University at Albany Journalism Professor and regular WAMC contributor Rosemary Armao made the trip and checked in from the crowds this morning. 

Tags: 
Rosemary Armao
women's march on washington
protest
demonstation

Related Content

Women’s March On Washington Sister Event In Pittsfield

By Jan 16, 2017

The Women’s March on Washington is a grassroots effort comprised of dozens of independent coordinators at the state level. The effort is helmed by four national co-chairs and a national coordinating committee who are working around the clock to pull it all together.

Sister Marches and other solidarity events are taking place all over the country – and the world -- and we’ll learn about one in The Berkshires today.

A steering committee including Kristen van Ginhoven, co-founder and Artistic Director of WAM Theatre, and community members Jayne Benjulian, Lynn Festa and Mary Lincoln, are organizing a free event this Saturday from 10 am-2 pm at The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, MA.

Jayne Benjulian and Kristen van Ginhoven join us to tell us more.