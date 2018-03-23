RPI's Hendler Discusses Cambridge Analytica

With word that 50 million Facebook users had their personal information collected during the 2016 presidential campaign by the data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica has brought new and intense scrutiny on Facebook and social media. Posting your friends, likes and dislikes may seem harmless enough, but that seemingly benign information can be mined, studied, analyzed and transformed into political campaign ammunition. For more we spoke Prof. James Hendler, the Director for Data Exploration and applications at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy.