Runner Collapses During Upstate NY Race, Dies Of Heatstroke

A runner has died of heatstroke suffered during a race in the Adirondacks.

The Whiteface Sky Race, held in Wilmington on Sunday, involved running up and down steep trails at the Whiteface Mountain Ski Center.

The Adirondack Daily Enterprise reports 30-year-old Nick Marshak collapsed around 2 p.m. when he was a half-mile from finishing the 15.5-mile race.

Organizer Jan Wellford says he sent a crew member to the scene, where people saw Marshak was unresponsive. The Merrick, New York resident was taken to an area hospital, where attempts to resuscitate him failed.

Temperatures were in the 90s Sunday.

Marshak's body temperature had risen to 108 degrees Fahrenheit (42 degrees Celsius) at the time of his death.

Essex County Coroner Frank Whitelaw says Marshak had no underlying medical issues.

