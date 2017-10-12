Rutland City School Superintendent To Retire At End Of Year

The longtime superintendent of the Rutland City School District is retiring after more than 20 years with the Vermont district.

Superintendent Mary Moran has announced that she will retire at the end of the school year. Moran says thinks it's a good decision for both her and the district.

Moran graduated from Boston College. She taught in Savannah, Georgia, before working at multiple Massachusetts schools.

The Rutland Herald reports Moran began her career in Rutland as assistant superintendent in 1996. Moran was chosen as city superintendent four years later.

Moran says although she made sizeable improvements to the infrastructure within the district, the most important changes came with advancements to educational programs. Moran says she will continue to be a part of the Rutland after her retirement.

