Rutland Officials Approve New Fire Chief

Rutland has appointed its new fire chief after a lengthy search.

The city Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Monday to hire James Larsen. The Rutland Herald reports Larsen will replace acting chief Bill Lovett who is expected to remain as deputy chief.

Former chief Michael Jones left last year under an agreement with the city. A search committee selected Mark Munroe in February to replace Jones but he later withdrew his nomination.

Larsen previously worked as a chief in Illinois and Minnesota fire departments. He says he's ready to "learn the Rutland way" and start brainstorming with the department.

Lovett says the fire department is excited about the decision.

