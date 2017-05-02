Sanctuary City Demand In Springfield Falls On Deaf Ears

Hundreds of protestors marched on Springfield City Hall on May Day demanding the third largest city in Massachusetts be designated a sanctuary for undocumented immigrants.

Mayor Domenic Sarno, who has declared Springfield is not and will not be a sanctuary city, said he was unmoved by the large demonstration.

" I am hopeful the people who came in from out-of-town, many who were bused in, spent some money downtown in my restaurants and bars, but no," said Sarno when asked Tuesday if the large demonstration had caused him to rethink his position.

The City Council was asked to vote to declare Springfield to be a “welcoming city” however even that proved controversial and the resolution was withdrawn.