Saratoga Arts Presents First Night 2017: A Night of Magic! on Saturday, December 31st 2016: 6pm to midnight.

As one of the oldest and largest First Night celebrations in the country, First Night presents over seventy regional and touring performing groups in thirty venues throughout Historic Downtown Saratoga Springs.

Starting with the 5k roadrace at Skidmore College at 5:30pm, culminating with the fireworks in Congress Park at midnight and packed full of live music, dance, and comedy.

Here to tell us more Alix Jones, Director of First Night Saratoga with Saratoga Arts and First Night headliners SIRSY, the rock and soul duo made up for Melanie Krahmer and Rich Libutti.