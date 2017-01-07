Saratoga County Officials Push Back Against SAFE Act Provision

A provision of New York’s 2013 SAFE Act gun control law requiring pistol permit holders to re-certify their licenses every five years is going into effect.

The New York State Police Pistol Permit Bureau has reportedly begun mailing letters to license holders across the state.

Some officials are pushing back against the provision. Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo, a Republican, said he would "not harass law-abiding citizens" and “not commit resources by taking deputies off the street to enforce this SAFE Act provision.”

Zurlo and Saratoga County Clerk Craig Hayner, both Republicans, worked to pass a county resolution in 2014 prohibiting state government from using the county seal for SAFE Act purposes.