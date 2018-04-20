Saratoga Planning Board Approves Code Blue Permit

By WAMC News 1 hour ago

The Saratoga Springs Planning Board on Thursday unanimously granted a special use permit to Shelters of Saratoga and approved the site plan for its Code Blue shelter.

After months of debate, Shelters of Saratoga can move forward with its Code Blue shelter next to its Walworth Street headquarters. The special use permit allows the walk-in emergency shelter to operate when temperatures dip below 32 degrees. It also requires all activities cease at 10 p.m.

The shelter was originally scheduled to open last December.  But a legal battle brought by residents stalled the project.

In a statement, the group Franklin Street Neighbors shared its disappointment with the decision and said an alternative site by Bethesda Episcopal Church would be a better location. The group also said there has been a lack of communication with area residents and reiterated safety concerns neighbors raised throughout the permit approval process.

In response to opposition, the permit requires the creation of a neighbor advisory committee of at least four residents who live in the immediate area surrounding the Walworth shelter.

The Planning Board is seeking a recommendation from the City Council on the permit.

Tags: 
Code Blue Saratoga
shelters of saratoga

Related Content

Planning Board Hears Comments On Code Blue Saratoga Proposal

By Apr 6, 2018

Debate over a proposed emergency homeless shelter in Saratoga Springs continues.

Saratoga Springs Planning Board To Hear Comments On Code Blue Project

By Apr 4, 2018

The Saratoga Springs Planning Board will hold a public hearing on a controversial emergency homeless shelter Thursday night.

Vote On Saratoga Springs Emergency Shelter Delayed

By Mar 15, 2018
Code Blue Saratoga
Paulina Phelps / WAMC

The Saratoga Springs Planning Board has delayed a vote on a proposed emergency homeless shelter. 

Saratoga Springs Residents Challenge ZBA Decision On Code Blue Shelter

By Feb 6, 2018
Lucas Willard / WAMC

Note 2/8/18: A longer version of this story has been uploaded.

A group of Saratoga Springs residents has filed a lawsuit against the city and non-profit Shelters of Saratoga over the recent approval of an emergency homeless shelter.

Saratoga Springs Emergency Shelter Gets Green Light From Zoning Board Of Appeals

By Jan 9, 2018
Lucas Willard / WAMC

A plan to build a permanent emergency homeless shelter in Saratoga Springs has gotten the green light after months of delays. WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief LucasWillard was at Monday night’s decisive meeting.