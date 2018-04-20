Saratoga Planning Board Approves Code Blue Permit

The Saratoga Springs Planning Board on Thursday unanimously granted a special use permit to Shelters of Saratoga and approved the site plan for its Code Blue shelter.

After months of debate, Shelters of Saratoga can move forward with its Code Blue shelter next to its Walworth Street headquarters. The special use permit allows the walk-in emergency shelter to operate when temperatures dip below 32 degrees. It also requires all activities cease at 10 p.m.

The shelter was originally scheduled to open last December. But a legal battle brought by residents stalled the project.

In a statement, the group Franklin Street Neighbors shared its disappointment with the decision and said an alternative site by Bethesda Episcopal Church would be a better location. The group also said there has been a lack of communication with area residents and reiterated safety concerns neighbors raised throughout the permit approval process.

In response to opposition, the permit requires the creation of a neighbor advisory committee of at least four residents who live in the immediate area surrounding the Walworth shelter.

The Planning Board is seeking a recommendation from the City Council on the permit.