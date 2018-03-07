Saratoga Springs City Council To Consider Ban On Gun Sales At City Center

By 2 hours ago

Credit Flickr

Saratoga Springs’ city council will consider a measure to ban the sale of guns at a downtown venue.

A special city council meeting is set for Friday at 11 a.m.

Called for by Democratic Mayor Meg Kelly, the only item on the agenda would authorize the mayor to sign an addendum to the lease agreement between the city and Saratoga Springs City Center.

The multi-purpose venue has hosted more than 100 gun shows over three decades.

It’s not the first time there’s been a call to ban the sale of firearms at the City Center. Demonstrators protested a gun show held months after the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting.

In October 2013, 2011 shooting survivor and Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords and fellow Democrat New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman toured a gun show at the City Center.

Tags: 
gun shows
saratoga springs
Saratoga Springs City Center

Related Content

Gun Show To Return To Saratoga Springs

By Jan 11, 2017
wikipedia commons

A controversial Capital Region gun show will return to the Saratoga Springs City Center this spring.

Westchester Legislators Work On Gun Show Regulations

By Allison Dunne Jan 27, 2017
Flickr

Westchester County legislators are working on a measure to strengthen gun show regulations. In the meantime, a state lawmaker from the county has introduced legislation to ban gun shows on public property.

Saratoga Springs Mayor Announces New City Charter Review Commission

By 7 hours ago
Lucas Willard / WAMC

Though she supported a change to the city’s system of government on the campaign trail last year, Saratoga Springs Mayor Meg Kelly has announced the formation of a new commission to examine the Spa City’s charter. WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard reports any changes would not alter the city’s unique governing structure.

Progressive PAC Expands Into Saratoga County

By Mar 2, 2018

 UPDATE 3/7/18: The kickoff event for CapitalWomen Saratoga has been postponed to March 21st due to weather. The original story is posted below.

Familiar faces in Saratoga Springs are expanding a Capital Region political organization that advocates for women in politics.