Saratoga Springs City Council To Consider Ban On Gun Sales At City Center

Saratoga Springs’ city council will consider a measure to ban the sale of guns at a downtown venue.

A special city council meeting is set for Friday at 11 a.m.

Called for by Democratic Mayor Meg Kelly, the only item on the agenda would authorize the mayor to sign an addendum to the lease agreement between the city and Saratoga Springs City Center.

The multi-purpose venue has hosted more than 100 gun shows over three decades.

It’s not the first time there’s been a call to ban the sale of firearms at the City Center. Demonstrators protested a gun show held months after the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting.

In October 2013, 2011 shooting survivor and Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords and fellow Democrat New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman toured a gun show at the City Center.