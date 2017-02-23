Saratoga Springs City Council Creates Financial Hurdle For Charter Reform Effort

Saratoga Springs residents will vote on a new city charter at a special election set for May. But a vote by the city council Tuesday night denies funding that would support the election.

A special election is set for May 30th in Saratoga Springs where city residents may choose a new form of government. For the past 102 years the city has been governed by a city commission, where five city department heads also serve as lawmakers. Each councilor has equal power, including the mayor.

On the table is a chance for voters to choose a councilor-manager form of government.

But a vote Tuesday night denies funding for the special election, creating new uncertainty and a legal tangle that could wind up in court.

The city’s Charter Review Commission, which spent nine months reviewing the city’s system of government, had requested $37,000 in a budget amendment.

Finance Commissioner Michele Madigan on Tuesday took issue with the May 30th date.

“I’m not in support of that, not just on cost. I think we will have low voter turnout, that’s my personal feeling,” said Madigan.

Low voter turnout has been a common concern about the date, set for the day after Memorial Day.

But others believe the current form of government needs a change.

Public Safety Commissioner Chris Mathiesen argued that participation in city government is limited to very few Saratogians.

“Most of the people sitting at the city council table are either independently wealthy, or have tons of flexibility in their schedules, or are retired. We have a situation where it’s very difficult for people to directly participate in city government,” said Mathiesen.

The charter change issue comes up regularly, and proposals have repeatedly failed, most recently in 2012.

With low property taxes and booming investment, many stand behind a simple argument, including Public Works Commissioner Anthony “Skip” Scirocco.

“It’s a safe city, it’s a clean city. This is a case of ‘if it’s not broke, don’t fix it,’” said Scirocco.

Before the 3-2 vote against the funding, Accounts Commissioner John Franck, who would vote against funding the election, warned of potential legal action either way.

“This will be decided in the courts. It’s clear to me, because they’re going to be lawsuits on it, let the courts decide, because that’s usually what happens anyways. But there will be legal action taken,” said Franck.

The seeming inevitability of legal contention frustrated Mayor Joanne Yepsen, who appointed the majority of the Charter Review Commission.

“I sure as heck would like to see the $37,000 spent on voters having an opportunity on democracy than the courts,” said Yepsen.

Charter Review Commission chair Bob Turner, who also works as a professor of government at Skidmore College, said he did not consider Tuesday’s vote a setback.

Under state law, the charter commission has the right to both set a date for the special election and seek funding. Despite the city council vote, the funding can be also be granted by a certification of the mayor.

Turner still hopes to bring the choice to city residents.

“Our hope and plan has always been to give it to Saratoga Springs voters to review and understand these constitutional issues as free as possible from the hurly-burly of normal partisan politics. Whether it’s in a city election or a charter referendum will yet to be determined,” said Turner.

The Charter Review Commission will meet tonight, where Turner is hopeful a final draft of the proposed changes can be readied for the public.