Saratoga Springs Code Blue Shelter To Return To Previous Location

By 49 minutes ago

With colder weather approaching, an emergency Code Blue shelter in Saratoga Springs is returning to a location that faced criticism from nearby residents last year while construction on a new shelter has stalled due to community objection.

Shelters of Saratoga announced Friday that Code Blue Saratoga will return to the Soul Saving Station Church on Henry Street this winter. The shelter is open to anyone in need on freezing nights.

Last season the location drew backlash from neighbors before Shelters of Saratoga announced in February it would build a new Code Blue location on its property on Walworth Street.

That plan also drew the ire of neighbors. SOS says it is returning Code Blue to Henry Street as construction on the new shelter has been delayed due to a pending judicial review of the project.

Tags: 
SOS
shelters of saratoga
Code Blue Saratoga
code blue

Related Content

Some Saratogians Share Concerns About Code Blue Location

By Oct 6, 2016

In September, Code Blue Saratoga announced it would be prepared to operate come November from the Soul Saving Station church on Henry Street.

Conference Room Opened At Expanded Shelters Of Saratoga

By Nov 2, 2016
Lucas Willard / WAMC

Shelters of Saratoga, the only year-round homeless shelter in Saratoga, Washington, and Warren Counties, has expanded to allow for more room for services and storage.

Saratoga Code Blue Program Finds New Home

By Sep 21, 2016
Code Blue Saratoga
Paulina Phelps / WAMC

Earlier this year, Shelters of Saratoga was forced to find a new home for its emergency Code Blue shelter after the Salvation Army determined it could no longer host the service at its building in downtown, where it had been for two years.  The program was started in 2013 at St. Peter’s School after the freezing death of a homeless woman.

Glens Falls Building To House Homeless Shelter

By Jan 6, 2017

An emergency homeless shelter and soup kitchen in Glens Falls, New York has closed on a new property. The organization aims to move its operations into the new space by next winter.