Saratoga Springs Code Blue Shelter To Return To Previous Location

With colder weather approaching, an emergency Code Blue shelter in Saratoga Springs is returning to a location that faced criticism from nearby residents last year while construction on a new shelter has stalled due to community objection.

Shelters of Saratoga announced Friday that Code Blue Saratoga will return to the Soul Saving Station Church on Henry Street this winter. The shelter is open to anyone in need on freezing nights.

Last season the location drew backlash from neighbors before Shelters of Saratoga announced in February it would build a new Code Blue location on its property on Walworth Street.

That plan also drew the ire of neighbors. SOS says it is returning Code Blue to Henry Street as construction on the new shelter has been delayed due to a pending judicial review of the project.