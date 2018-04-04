Saratoga Springs Planning Board To Hear Comments On Code Blue Project

By 2 hours ago

The Saratoga Springs Planning Board will hold a public hearing on a controversial emergency homeless shelter Thursday night.

Due to a scheduling error, a vote to consider Shelters of Saratoga’s proposal for a two-story permanent Code Blue shelter on Walworth Street slated for three weeks ago was postponed.

A public hearing is set for the meeting that begins at 6 p.m. at Saratoga Springs City Hall.

The Planning Board previously approved the project before it was challenged in court.

Meanwhile, the Bethesda Episcopal Church on Washington Street has announced plans to host the homeless year-round at a planned parish house and community center project.

Code Blue Saratoga
saratoga springs
Saratoga Springs Planning Board

