Saratoga Springs Schools Investigating Social Media Page

  • FuGenX CDC/Flickr

The Saratoga Springs City School District is looking for more information about a mysterious social media account that allegedly propagated hate speech.

The Instagram account called SHS4R, standing for Saratoga High School 4th Reich, was no longer visible Thursday morning. The account, which had more than 30 followers Wednesday evening, said it was a “group of people who stand/believe in the same values politically. Some consider us Neo-Nazi but we don’t.”

Saratoga Springs superintendent Michael Piccirillo sent a letter to parents saying the district “denounces any speech which promotes acts of hatred or violence against any individual or group.”

Police are also assisting the school district in its investigation.

