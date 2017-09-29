Savoy Votes Down Bylaw To Make Planned Wind Turbines Taller

A five-turbine wind project is moving forward in Savoy, Massachusetts, but residents have rejected a bylaw to allow for taller wind turbines.

Voters in the Berkshire County town rejected a bylaw Wednesday to make the planned $31 million renewable energy project’s wind turbines taller on West Hill in Savoy.

In June, residents approved a measure allowing the town to negotiate tax incentives with developer Minuteman Wind. The turbine blades originally approved by the town in 2008 are no longer manufactured; today’s blades are larger and the developer says the turbines need to be taller to compensate.

The plan is at a standstill until the developer finds an alternative and a finalized tax incentive package is approved by the town.