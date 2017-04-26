A Scenic Hudson Park In Beacon Undergoes Its Final Phase

Construction has begun on the final phase of a riverfront park in Beacon, New York, to provide new amenities.

This final phase for Scenic Hudson’s Long Dock Park will include such amenities as facilities for food trucks; a shaded plaza; shade pavilions, lawns and a native-plant meadow; and a boardwalk and river overlook deck. Transitional Builders of Staatsburg is serving as general contractor for the $2-million project.

Blacktop Maintenance Corp. of Poughkeepsie is undertaking the landscaping and other site work for the eight-month project. When this phase is completed, it will mark the end of more than a decade of work and a $16-million public-private investment to turn the 19-acre former industrial site into a community asset that supports Beacon’s revitalization.