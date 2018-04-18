Schenectady City Council: No Increase In Fees To Use City Parks, Fields

The Schenectady City Council will not be increasing fees for the use of city-owned parks and fields.

In some cases, the original proposal would have meant a $75 hike.

In response to public outcry, the Council’s Health and Recreation Committee on Monday took up an adjusted proposal.

The Committee unanimously approved security deposit payments for sports leagues using the city-owned spaces.

If approved by the full Council, a $1,500 deposit to use city parks and fields would be required.

Half of the deposit will be due at the beginning of the season and the other half would be due at the midpoint of the season. The deposit will go into an escrow account and returned at the end of the season.

The plan also includes a charge against permit holders if police are called during an event at a park or field.

The Daily Gazette reports the full Council is scheduled to vote on the new proposal April 23rd.