Schenectady Officials Launch Effort To Clean Up City

A city in upstate New York is cracking down on trash…

Schenectady officials announced Wednesday police officers will be authorized to issue tickets for homeowners who have litter or graffiti on their property. WNYT-TV reports citations for unkempt lawns are also included in the new push.

Officials say the city-wide initiative is a quality of life issue. They hope the city gains a renewed sense of pride that will encourage people to invest in the city.

Many residents are welcoming the cleanup and say it's long overdue.

