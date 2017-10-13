Schneiderman Goes To Court Over Trump Health Care Subsidy Cut

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is going to court to fight President Trump’s decision to end subsidies for low-income Americans who get their health care through the Affordable Care Act health exchanges.

Schneiderman says ending the subsidies is an attempt by President Trump to “blow up” the nation’s health care system.

“His effort to cut these subsides with no warning or even a plan to contain the fall out is breathtakingly reckless,” said Schneiderman.

The Attorney General filed papers in federal court in California, as part of a multi-state lawsuit, seeking emergency relief from the president’s decision.

New York uses the subsidies differently than many other states. It’s funded a separate health program, called the Essential plan, for those too poor for Medicaid but not rich enough to afford to pay regular health care premiums. The Greater New York Hospital Association says the action creates an $870 million hole in the program. Governor Cuomo, in a statement, predicts that other New Yorkers who get their health plans through the ACA exchanges would see their premiums rise by 20 percent.