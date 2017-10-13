Schneiderman Goes To Court Over Trump Health Care Subsidy Cut

By Karen DeWitt 38 minutes ago
  • Attorney General Eric Schneiderman
    Attorney General Eric Schneiderman
    Pat Bradley/WAMC

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is going to court to fight President Trump’s decision to end subsidies for low-income Americans who get their health care through the Affordable Care Act health exchanges.

Schneiderman says ending the subsidies is an attempt  by President Trump to “blow up” the nation’s health care system.

“His effort to cut these subsides with no warning or even a plan to contain the fall out is breathtakingly reckless,” said Schneiderman.

The Attorney General filed papers in federal court in California, as part of a multi-state lawsuit, seeking emergency relief from the president’s decision.

New York uses the subsidies differently than many other states.  It’s funded a separate health program, called the Essential plan, for those too poor for Medicaid but not rich enough to afford to pay regular health care premiums. The Greater New York Hospital Association says the action creates an $870 million hole in the program. Governor Cuomo, in a statement, predicts that other New Yorkers who get their health plans through the ACA exchanges would see their premiums rise by 20 percent.

Tags: 
Attorney General Eric Schneiderman

Related Content

Poll: Trump Ratings Lowest They’ve Been In His Presidency

By Sep 7, 2017
Composite Image by Dave Lucas

A new poll finds that New Yorkers do not think Confederate statues and memorials should be taken down. And they believe the country is headed in the wrong direction under President Donald Trump.  

NY AG Announces Takedown Of Major Narcotics Pipeline

By Jun 22, 2017
Operation Wrecking Ball Marks The Sixth Bust Since AG Announced Crackdown On Violent Drug Traffickers In Suburban And Upstate NY – Taking A Total Of 265 Dealers Off The Streets
WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman today announced the indictment of 19 people charged with conspiring to transport large amounts of narcotics from New York City to the Capital Region, for distribution purposes.

NY AG Updates Guidance For Sanctuary Jurisdictions

By Allison Dunne Mar 13, 2017
Matt Biddulph/Flickr

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has updated legal guidance for sanctuary jurisdictions. Two elected officials in the Hudson Valley say their cities welcome the update and have been using Schneiderman’s guidance.

NY Attorney General Schneiderman: Retail Theft Ring Uncovered

By Mar 15, 2017

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman Wednesday announced the uncovering of a massive crime ring that targeted retail stores.