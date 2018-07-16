The Schoharie River Center at 2025 Burtonville Road, Esperance, NY announces a summer literary arts festival: Writing the Watershed: A Literary Arts Festival Featuring Literature, Stories, and Writers from the Mohawk Region, August 24-26, 2018. Writing the Watershed has as its goals

To bring attention to the idea of a “watershed” as an organizing principle

To highlight writing about “place” and the environment.

To provide an opportunity for local writing and verbal artistry to be recognized

The two-day festival offers workshops on memoir writing and poetry; storytelling, opportunities for public participation through open mike sessions, a concert of Spoken Word poetry featuring Mohawk Valley and Capital District spoken word artists, and guest speakers. The line-up of guest authors and speakers include the following: Amsterdam historian and radio personality, Bob Cudmore; poet Daniel Bowman; and Mohawk storyteller Kay Olan Ionataie:was. Andrew C. Ravkin, an award winning Environmental and Science Journalist and Author, and Strategic Advisor for the National Geographic Society on Environmental and Science Journalism will serve as a keynote speaker. Mr Ravkin’s latest book: “Weather: An Illustrated History, from Cloud Atlases to Climate Change, co-written with his wife, environmental educator Lisa Mechaley, was released May 1, 2018. Participatory workshops (pre-registration required) include memoir writing workshop (Helen Condon) and poetry ( Dan Bowman). A nature writers’ workshop for children, “Field Notes and Story Lines,” will be offered by Mary Cuffe Perez. The festival is an event for the entire family. A complete schedule and line-up of artists can be found at www.schoharierivercenter.org. Two-day festival tickets will be $10.00 each or $25.00 for a family of 3 or more. Saturday’s concert of Spoken Word Poetry (8/25/2018) is a family friendly event, with an admission of $5.00/person.

The festival begins each day at noon and extends into the evening. Saturday’s “spoken word” performances will begin at 7:00 p.m. with an open mike session, followed by guest artists performing contemporary spoken word poetry and music. Readings with guest readers will feature the writings of Mohawk Valley “farmer poets” who were active in the 20th century as chroniclers of agricultural life. Guest readings will be followed by open mike opportunities, keeping the theme of writing about “place.” Sunday’s open mike will be focused upon poetry, with Alan Casline of Rootdrinker Press serving as the Emcee.

The Schoharie River Center is an environmental and cultural organization that serves the greater Capital Region and serves as an advocate for the Mohawk and Schoharie watersheds. SRC runs the award-winning Environmental Study Team that serves teens in five counties- teaching principles of environmental science and stewardship - and presents cultural programming focused on the traditional arts and culture of the region. Located in rural Montgomery County, the organization has a 20 acre nature preserve, the David Remling Science Laboratory, and a cultural center in a repurposed 19th century rural church. This two-day festival is supported by public funds from Humanities New York and the Mohawk Regional Economic Development Initiative, administered by the New York State Council on the Arts. . For further information, contact John McKeeby, Executive Director of the Schoharie River Center at 518-875-6230