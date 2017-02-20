School District Budget Shortfall Could Raise Property Taxes

As the City of Albany waits to hear if the state will contribute 12.5 million to close a budget gap, residents are being cautioned to prepare for a tax hike.

In what's become a waiting game for city officials and taxpayers, Mayor Kathy Sheehan, hoping the state budget due in March rescues city finances, has instituted a hiring freeze and is considering program cuts. But taxes could still go up, thanks to a DIFFERENT budget's shortfall. The Albany School District is looking to the state to fill a 1.8 million dollar shortfall. State aid accounts for 42 per cent of the district’s budget. There is no plan in place to wean either spending plan off state funding.