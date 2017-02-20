School District Budget Shortfall Could Raise Property Taxes

By 2 hours ago
  • flickr

As the City of Albany waits to hear if the state will contribute 12.5 million to close a budget gap, residents are being cautioned to prepare for a tax hike.

In what's become a waiting game for city officials and taxpayers, Mayor Kathy Sheehan, hoping the state budget due in March rescues city finances, has instituted a hiring freeze and is considering program cuts. But taxes could still go up, thanks to a DIFFERENT budget's shortfall. The Albany School District is looking to the state to fill a 1.8 million dollar shortfall. State aid accounts for 42 per cent of the district’s budget. There is no plan in place to wean either spending plan off state funding.

Tags: 
property taxes
Albany City School District

Related Content

Albany High Vote Appeal Petition Moves Forward

By Feb 25, 2016
Albany County Comptroller Mike Conners
WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

Citing what he calls a “flawed” referendum process, Albany County Comptroller Mike Conners has followed through with a threat to petition the state education commissioner to throw out the results of this month's Albany High School renovation re-vote and order the county Board of Elections to conduct a new election.

Calls Intensify For A Third Albany High Vote

By Feb 16, 2016
In November, voters narrowly rejected a $196 million plan for a major makeover and addition to Albany High School. A revote on a scaled-back version takes place Feb. 9.
WAMC Composite Photo by Dave Lucas

Mounting discontent over the way voting was handled may force officials to hold another re-vote for the plan to rebuild Albany High School.