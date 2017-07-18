School District Seeks To Dismiss Mascot Name Lawsuit

The South Burlington school district is seeking to dismiss a lawsuit filed by four South Burlington residents over the high school's mascot name change.

In February, the school board voted unanimously to drop the "Rebel" school nickname because of previous connections to the Confederacy. Some alumni and parents have said the name change is unnecessary and want a public vote.

Students have chosen "wolves" as the new mascot name.

The Burlington Free Press reports the lawsuit seeks to delay the name change until a court decides if a community vote on the Rebel name should take place.

An attorney representing the school district says the district acted lawfully when it decided to retire the name, "particularly based on its obligation under law to all its students."

