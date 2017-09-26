School Proposes Recruiting Out-Of-State Students

Officials at a Vermont public school are exploring an unusual proposal to help prevent it from closing: recruiting out-of-state students.

Mark Tucker, Washington Northeast Supervisory Union superintendent, says the program would attract families who want their child to experience going to high school in a small town.

Tucker says the families would pay a fee, tentatively set at $45,500 annually. Part of the money would go back to the school while another part would go to the host family.

The Caledonian Record reports officials are looking for the students to go to Cabot High School while living with nearby families.

The Cabot School Board is hosting a community forum to discuss the proposal Oct. 5. Tucker says a decision is needed by mid-October.

