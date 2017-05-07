Schumer Blasts Proposal To Cut Drug-Policy Office's Budget

Sen. Charles Schumer is criticizing a Trump administration proposal to cut the budget of the Office of National Drug Control policy by 95 percent.

The New York Democrat said Sunday that cutting funds to the drug abuse-fighting agency would show that President Donald Trump does not intend "to keep the promises he's made to the American people."

Several news organizations obtained a memo from the White House Office of Management and Budget on Friday that proposed slashing the drug office's budget from $388 million to $24 million.

A White House spokeswoman, Sarah Sanders, downplayed the proposed changes and said the opioid epidemic is "a top priority" for Trump.

Schumer also announced his support for a bipartisan plan to cut off the flow of the synthetic opioid fentanyl into the U.S.

