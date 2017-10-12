Schumer: Gloversville Hospital Sees $1 Million Cut In Federal Aid

New York U.S. Senator Charles Schumer will be making stops in the region Friday.

Senate Minority Leader Schumer is scheduled to visit Gloversville in Fulton County at 1 p.m. The Democrat is expected to address cuts to federal programs that benefit rural hospitals. Schumer says if Congress does not renew payments through the Low-Volume Hospital and Medicare-Dependent Hospital programs, Nathan Littauer Hospital will lose more than $1 million in federal aid.

Afterward, Schumer is scheduled to visit Niagara Engine Co. 6 in Schoharie County to present a flag flown over the U.S. Capitol. The fire company is preparing to open a new firehouse on Saturday.