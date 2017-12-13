Schumer Pursuing Legal Options Over Fake Harassment Document

By 31 minutes ago

Credit WAMC

Sen. Chuck Schumer says he is "pursuing every legal path" against whoever circulated a forged document accusing him of sexual harassment.

Several media outlets were shopped a document alleging Schumer wrongdoing and listing allegations by a former Schumer staff aide.

The media outlet Axios said it had contacted the former Schumer staffer, who said the charges were untrue and her signature had been forged.

Schumer's office has asked the Capitol Police to investigate.

Schumer, the Senate Democratic leader, told reporters Wednesday, "it was a phony allegation, forged" and baseless "from start to finish."

No major media outlets produced an account, but far-right figures such as Mike Cernovich promoted the phony scandal without naming Schumer.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags: 
U.S. Senator Charles Schumer
harassment

Related Content

Schumer Urges DOT To Require Upfront Baggage Fee Disclosure

By Dec 10, 2017
United States Senator Charles Schumer
Senator Charles Schumer

U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer is calling on the federal Department of Transportation to reverse its decision not to require airlines to disclose baggage fees upfront.

Schumer, Wrapping Up NY Counties Tour, Seeks Help For Malt Barley Drop

By Dec 8, 2017
Schumer
WAMC composite photo by Dave Lucas

U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer has wrapped up another tour of New York's 62 counties with a call for greater federal help for the state's craft beer industry.

Schumer To Air Force: Make Stewart The PFOS Cleanup Priority

By Allison Dunne Nov 20, 2017
WAMC, Allison Dunne

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer and Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney were in Orange County today, urging the Air Force to designate Stewart Air National Guard Base the No. 1 cleanup project in the country. The two Democrats made their call at Washington Lake, Newburgh’s main drinking water supply, where toxic PFOS contamination was found in the spring of 2016.