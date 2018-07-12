Schumer Says NASA Astronaut Will Visit Walkway For Night Sky Event

A NASA astronaut will attend an event at pedestrian bridge Walkway Over the Hudson. The announcement comes following a push by Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer.

Walkway officials recently announced a STARWALK series, events featuring astronomy and night sky-themed programs. Senator Schumer, a Democrat, visited Walkway July 3 to announce he would push NASA to send an astronaut to one of the STARWALK events. He says NASA will send one to an event September 7. And Schumer expects the astronaut’s participation will inspire and educate local students. Walkway Over the Hudson spans the Hudson River from Poughkeepsie to Highland.

