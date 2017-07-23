Schumer Seeks Help For New York's Craft Beer Industry

U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer says there's more the federal government can do to help New York's growing craft beer industry.

The Democratic lawmaker is calling on the U.S. Department of Agriculture to add New York to a list of states eligible for a special federal crop insurance program for farmers who grow malt barley.

Schumer says malt barley requires specific conditions to grow and can be a risky proposition for farmers in New York. He says that giving New York farmers greater crop insurance options will encourage more farmers to grow the crop.

Demand for locally grown malt barley is expected to increase as brewers look for local ingredients to use in their beer.

