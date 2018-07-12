Related Program: 
Vox Pop

Science Forum: 7/12/18

The science panel returns to Vox Pop to answer your inquiries. Today we welcome Barbara Brabetz, Ed Stander and Jim Pickett. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

The number to call with your questions is 1-800-348-2551. You can also email voxpop@wamc.org.

Tags: 
science forum

Related Content

Science Forum: 6/7/18

Wikimedia Commons/Daderot

The science panel returns to Vox Pop to answer your inquiries. Today we welcome Barbara Brabetz, Ed Stander and Jim Pickett. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Science Forum: 5/10/18

Wikimedia Commons/Tweenk

After more than a month-long hiatus, the science panel has returned to Vox Pop. Today we welcome Barbara Brabetz, Ed Stander and Jim Pickett. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Science Forum 3/22/18

Flickr

We welcome back two members of our esteemed panel of experts to respond to your scientific inquiries. Barbara Brabetz and Ed Stander join WAMC's Ray Graf.

Science Forum 2/22/18

Flickr

We welcome back two members of our esteemed panel of experts to respond to your scientific inquiries. Barbara Brabetz and Ed Stander join WAMC's Ray Graf.

Science Forum 1/18/18

Flickr

We welcome back our esteemed panel of experts to respond to your scientific inquiries. Barbara Brabetz, Jim Pickett and Ed Stander return for their first show of 2018. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.