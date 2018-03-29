Sculptor Of Korean War Memorial Soldiers Dies At 93

A Vermont sculptor who designed the statutes of soldiers for the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington has died. Frank Gaylord was 93.

The Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, which is handling the arrangements, says Gaylord died on March 21 at his daughter's home in Northfield.

Gaylord was an Army paratrooper in World War II and was awarded the Bronze Star. After graduating from Temple University in Philadelphia with a degree in fine arts, he and his wife moved to Barre, Vermont, in 1951, where he worked as a sculptor in the city known for its granite quarries and granite art.

He sculpted the 19 stainless steel soldiers for the Korean War memorial that was dedicated in 1995.

He told the Burlington Free Press that watching the sculpture arrive on the National Mall was the highlight of his life.

All contents © copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.