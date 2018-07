Clearwater’s Great Hudson River Revival celebrates its 40th Anniversary this year. Revival is the country’s oldest and largest music and environmental festival, bringing together major musical acts and Clearwater’s own brand of green activism for a unique weekend every June. Clearwater Festival 2018, which takes place on June 16 and 17, on the banks of the Hudson River at beautiful Croton Point Park, Croton-On-Hudson, NY has an amazing line-up.

A number of Clearwater’s favorite artists will be returning this year including: The Mavericks, Ani DiFranco, Tom Paxton & The DonJuans, Tom Chapin, The Mammals (featuring Mike + Ruthy), Jay Ungar and Molly Mason, Dan Zanes, The Nields, The Kennedys and Dance Troupe The Vanaver Caravan. Artists the Festival will welcome for the first time this year include: Jeff Tweedy, They Might Be Giants, multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Rhiannon Giddens and bluegrass greats Hot Rize.

To tell us more we welcome Judith Enck and Betsy Garthwaite - President of Hudson River Sloop Clearwater's Board of Directors.