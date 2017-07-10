Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Second Sex Crimes Trial To Start For Former Lawmaker

By 3 minutes ago
  • Norm McAllister
    Norm McAllister
    Vermont Legislature

Jury selection began Monday in the second trial of former Vermont Republican Senator Norman McAllister on charges that he tried to extract sexual favors from a woman in exchange for rent.

The 65-year-old McAllister has pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual assault and two counts of prohibited acts.

The trial is scheduled to start Tuesday.

McAllister, of Highgate Springs, agreed to plead guilty to charges on the eve of his second trial in January. The next day, he asked to withdraw the plea, saying he'd been pushed into it by his attorneys.

Charges were dismissed against McAllister in a sexual-assault trial involving a different accuser who lied last year. McAllister, whose colleagues voted to suspend him after his arrest, has maintained his innocence.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags: 
Former Lawmaker-Sex Charges
Norman McAllister
McAllister
Norm McAllister

Related Content

Ex-Lawmaker Seeks To Withdraw Plea In Sex Crimes Case

By Feb 21, 2017
Norm McAllister
Vermont Legislature

A former Vermont lawmaker accused of trying to extract sexual favors in exchange for rent will be back in court Friday seeking to withdraw his plea in a deal he made with the state.

Ex-Lawmaker Asks To Withdraw Plea Deal In Sexual-Favors Case

By Jan 23, 2017
Norm McAllister
Vermont Legislature

A lawyer for a former Vermont legislator has requested that he withdraw a plea deal with prosecutors before going to trial on charges he tried to extract sexual favors in exchange for rent.

Vermont Lawmaker's Attorneys Seek Welfare Records Of Accuser

By Sep 21, 2016
Norm McAllister
Vermont Legislature

Attorneys for a Vermont state senator facing his second sex crimes trial are seeking the welfare records of the alleged victim.

Embattled State Senator Norm McAllister Loses GOP Primary

By Aug 10, 2016
Norm McAllister
Vermont Legislature

The Vermont state senator facing a second trial on sexual assault charges has lost his re-election bid to continue representing Franklin County.

Vermont Lawmaker's 2nd Trial On Sex Assault Charges Delayed

By Aug 4, 2016
Norm McAllister
Vermont Legislature

The second trial for a suspended Vermont state senator charged with sexual assault has been delayed.

If Aide-Kissing Congressman Doesn't Quit, Voters Will Decide Fate

By Apr 11, 2014

As of this writing, Rep. Vance McAllister is still a Republican congressman representing his northeastern Louisiana district.

And that's part of the problem, according to the Louisiana Republican Party establishment. Gov. Bobby Jindal and state party chairman Roger Villere both recommended publicly and strongly that McAllister immediately resign in the wake of widely seen security video showing the married congressman canoodling a married now-ex-staffer.

Lt. Governor Scott Says McAllister To Resign Within 24 Hours

By May 11, 2015
Norman McAllister
Vermont State Police

A Vermont state Senator arrested last week on sex related charges that Governor Peter Shumlin described as  "extraordinarily troubling allegations" is expected to resign by Tuesday.