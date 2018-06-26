The Sembrich's 2018 Season "A World In Harmony"

The Marcella Sembrich Memorial Association, founded in 1940, honors international opera singer Marcella Sembrich, who lived from 1858-1935, at her former teaching studio and woodland retreat on Lake George.

The Sembrich's 2018 season is entitled "A World in Harmony" and includes intimate concerts, recitals, and lectures in the historic The Sembrich Studio and film screenings at The Bolton Library.

Artistic Director Richard Wargo is marking his 27th summer at The Sembrich and he joins us now with a preview of this summer’s offerings.