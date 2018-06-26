Related Program: 
The Roundtable

The Sembrich's 2018 Season "A World In Harmony"

By 2 hours ago

The Marcella Sembrich Memorial Association, founded in 1940, honors international opera singer Marcella Sembrich, who lived from 1858-1935, at her former teaching studio and woodland retreat on Lake George.

The Sembrich's 2018 season is entitled "A World in Harmony" and includes intimate concerts, recitals, and lectures in the historic The Sembrich Studio and film screenings at The Bolton Library.

Artistic Director Richard Wargo is marking his 27th summer at The Sembrich and he joins us now with a preview of this summer’s offerings.

Tags: 
marcella sembrich
the sembrich
a world in harmony
opera
historic home
Lake George
richard wargo
concert
recital
bolton library
classical music

Related Content

Aston Magna Music Festival

By Jun 7, 2018
Daniel Stepner
Susan Wilson / susanwilsonphoto.com

As Aston Magna’s Artistic Director, Daniel Stepner has programmed and led vocal and instrumental music dating from 1589 through the 1850s, featuring period instruments and vocal styles. The Festival’s repertoire has ranged from music for solo violin to baroque and early classical opera.

Aston Magna begins its 46th Season of Music next Thursday, June 14th and runs Saturday, July 21 at venues throughout the region.

Daniel Stepner was a founding member of the Boston Museum Trio at the Museum of Fine Arts. He has held concertmasterships with the Handel and Haydn Society, the Boston Early Music Festival Orchestra and Boston Baroque. For six years he was assistant concertmaster and frequent soloist of the Orchestra of the Eighteenth Century, based in Holland.

The Battenkill Chorale Presents "Rising Above The Battleground: The Music of France And Belgium"

By May 9, 2018
Poster for Battenkill Chorale concert

The Battenkill Chorale continues its 23rd season with "Rising Above the Battleground: The Music of France and Belgium." The concert will be performed this Saturday, May 12 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 13 at 4 p.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church in Hoosick Falls, NY.

The centerpiece of the concert is a rarely performed piece: Joseph Jongen's Mass OP.130. The concert also features 10 brass players, an organist, and 4 soloists.

Guest Conductor, Gene Marie Callahan, will conduct the concert while Artistic Director, Janet McGhee recovers from shoulder surgery. Callahan, who made her national debut at Chicago Lyric Opera and her international debut in Graz Austria, made her first appearance with the Battenkill Chorale in 1997 as a soprano soloist and has been a featured artist with the Chorale since that time.

Classical Music According To Yehuda #216

By May 11, 2018
Album cover - Best: Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel

In this week’s Classical Music According to Yehuda, Alan Chartock and Yehuda Hanani continue a series of conversations about fakes, forgeries, and lost or misattributions, sharing a recording of Béatrice Rauchs playing final movement of Fanny Mendelssohn’s Piano Sonata in G Minor.