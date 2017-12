U.S. senators including Edward Markey of Massachusetts, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders of Vermont have signed onto a bill that would reverse Thursday’s Federal Communications Commission vote and restore net neutrality regulations.

Markey, a Democrat and a member of the Senate’s Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, spoke with WAMC News about the FCC decision and what it could mean for internet users.