Senate Democrats Call For White House To Drop Offshore Oil Drilling

  • commons.wikimedia.org

Senate Democrats are calling on the White House to protect coastlines from offshore oil drilling.

President Donald Trump plans to order oil drilling studies in an effort to open new areas for offshore oil exploration.

Senate Democrats – including Massachusetts’ Elizabeth Warren, New York’s Kirsten Gillibrand, Vermont’s Bernie Sanders, and Richard Blumenthal from Connecticut – want Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke not to revise a five-year plan to eliminate protections for coasts around the country.

They and Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey also introduced legislation that would prohibit the Interior Secretary from revising the plan until it expires in 2022.

