Senate Holds Hearing on Health Care Bill

Republican Senators Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana are defending their proposal to replace Obamacare today in a Senate hearing. The Senate Finance Committee begins its deliberations on the bill around 2:00 PM Eastern Time.

Resistance to the bill from a few of their GOP colleagues may sink this latest Republican attempt at a new approach to health care. The bill's authors have made changes to the legislation in hopes of winning over holdouts. But it appears they may still fall short of the necessary votes to pass the bill. The Republicans are facing a Saturday deadline to act on the legislation.