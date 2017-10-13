Related Program: 
Senator Bernie Sanders Discusses Health Care, Puerto Rico And Other Issues

By 22 minutes ago
    Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders
With the U.S. Senate is on recess this week, there has been significant activity from the White House.  Vermont Independent Senator Bernie Sanders tells WAMC’s North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley he is particularly concerned about President Donald Trump’s executive order to roll back the Affordable Care Act.

“What Trump has consistently been trying to do is sabotage the Affordable Care Act in every way that he can. And then by making it more difficult for people to sign up for the Affordable Care Act, by cutting back on the kinds of revenue that is coming in through the individual mandate not enforcing that,  then he goes around the country and he says oh the Affordable Care Act is collapsing. And that’s been his modus operandi from day one. Short term what we have got to do is improve the Affordable Care Act.”  

Bernie Sanders is serving his second term as Vermont’s junior U.S. senator. He previously served 16 years as the state’s lone Congressman.  He spoke after visiting Williston on Thursday.
 

