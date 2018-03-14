Senator Leahy Praises Student Walkout

As students in Vermont and across the nation stepped out of classrooms Wednesday morning to demand action on gun violence Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy stood on the Senate floor to echo their demands.

Democrat Patrick Leahy praised the National School Walkout and called on his fellow representatives to take action. “They’re acting as a catalyst to break the inertia that’s prevented Congress from dealing with the plague of gun violence. They saw their classmates and teachers killed but they had the courage to go back to school. Does Congress have the courage to do something?”

Students in s Schools across Vermont and northern New York participated in the national walkout despite inclement weather.