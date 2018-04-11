Senators Announce Funding For Research, Remediation Of PFAS Chemicals

New York’s U.S. Senators have announced federal funding to support research and remediation efforts for communities facing contamination from the chemicals PFOA and PFOS.

Democrats Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand said the recently passed omnibus spending bill includes $63.8 million for the research and remediation of perfluoronated chemicals.

Of that amount, $43.8 million will be allocated to the Air Force Environmental Restoration Fund to allow the Department of Defense to investigate and clean up former waste disposal sites on military property.

Speaking on a conference call with reporters, Minority Leader Schumer said the funding is a start.

“But we need a lot more. The seed money will start us moving, but we’ll keep fighting to get all the funds that are needed,” said Schumer.

PFAS chemicals are a primary ingredient in firefighting foam. Contamination from Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh has been linked to the presence of pollutants in the city’s water supply. 

