Senators Seek Renaming Of Rochester Station After Rep. Slaughter

New York’s U.S. Senators are asking Amtrak to rename a Rochester train station after Congresswoman Louise Slaughter, who died this week at 88.

Democrats Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand want to see the Rochester Intermodal Station renamed the “Louise M. Slaughter Intermodal Station in Rochester.”

Slaughter, a Democrat, represented the Rochester area for 16 terms. She worked to secure $15 million in federal funding to construct the station that opened in October.

The Senators write that it is “only fitting” to dedicate the station after their friend and colleague.