Senators From Vermont And Maine Propose Bill To End Homelessness Among Youth

U.S. senators from Maine and Vermont say they have reintroduced a bill designed to combat youth homelessness and provide help for young victims of trafficking.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont say the Runaway and Homeless Youth and Trafficking Prevention Act would continue grants to communities around the country to prevent and respond to youth homelessness.

Collins says an estimated 4.2 million young people experience homelessness in the United States every year. She says approval of the bill would help address chronic homelessness, and provide resources to programs that play a key role in helping young people find long-term housing.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.